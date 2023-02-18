Vande Bharat Express receives ‘huge response’ from passengers of Warangal

The train service was introduced between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam on January 15 and it had recorded a huge response in one-month

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:59 PM, Sat - 18 February 23

Warangal: The newly introduced Vande Bharat Express is receiving a huge response from the people of Warangal, according to the South Central Railway (SCR).

According to a press release from the SCR, the train service was introduced between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam on January 15 and it had recorded a huge response in one-month. The train stops at four intermediate stations viz., Warangal, Khammam, Vijayawada and Rajahmundry.

During the last one month, 704 passengers travelled from Warangal to Secunderabad, and another 2,211 passengers travelled towards Khammam, Vijayawada, Rajahmundry and Visakhapatnam. On the other hand, while 1,806 passengers came to Warangal from Visakhapatnam side, another 2,046 passengers travelled from Secunderabad to Warangal.

“On an average 101 persons have boarded Vande Bharat Express daily from Warangal station, while another 133 passengers have got down the train daily at Warangal Station,” according to SCR general manager Arun Kumar Jain.