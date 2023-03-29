SCR extends run of summer special trains between Secunderabad, Tirupati

These trains consist of AC II tier, AC III tier, Sleeper and General Second Class coaches, SCR said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:14 PM, Wed - 29 March 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: To clear the rush of passengers during summer, the South Central Railway (SCR) has extended the run of special trains between Secunderabad and Tirupati.

Accordingly, the Secunderabad – Tirupati (07489) train will run on April 7 and 14 and the Tirupati – Secunderabad (07490) train will run on April 9 and 16.

The four train services on enroute, will have stops at Kacheguda, Umdanagar, Shadnagar, Jadcherla, Mahbubnagar, Gadwal, Kurnool, Dhone, Tadipatri, Kadapa and Renigunta stations in both directions.

These trains consist of AC II tier, AC III tier, Sleeper and General Second Class coaches, SCR said.

Extension of special trains for summer

In view of summer, the SCR has also extended the run of special trains.

Accordingly, the Belagavi – Secunderabad train will run from March 31 to June 30, Secunderabad – Belagavi train will run from April 1 to July 1.

The SCR requested rail users to make note of the change and plan their travel accordingly.