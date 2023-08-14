PM Modi commemorates partition horrors on Remembrance Day

By IANS Published Date - 11:30 AM, Mon - 14 August 23

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday remembered those who lost their lives during the country’s Partition in 1947.

In a tweet in Hindi, the Prime Minister said: “Partition Remembrance Day is an occasion to reverently remember those Indians whose lives were sacrificed in the partition of the country.

“Along with this, this day also reminds us of the suffering and struggle of those who were forced to bear the brunt of displacement. I salute all such people.”

On his part, Union Home Minister Amit Shah called the “partition of the country on the basis of religion” as a “dark chapter in history”.

“The hatred it generated has killed millions and displaced crores of people. The country had to pay a heavy price for this and many people are still facing the brunt of this menace.

“Today, on ‘Partition Vibhishika Memorial Day’, I bow down to all those people who lost their lives and their family members due to partition.” he also tweeted in Hindi.

Also taking to X (formerly Twitter), External Affairs Minister s. Jaishankar said: “The Partition caused immense suffering to millions. Its strategic consequences were also far reaching. This painful period of our history holds important lessons for our nation.

“On #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay laud the courage of those who rebuilt their lives after enduring this devastating tragedy.”

Partition Horrors Remembrance Day is an annual national memorial day observed on August 14, commemorating the victims and sufferings of people during the 1947 Partition.

It was first observed in 2021, after announcement by Prime Minister Modi.