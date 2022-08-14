Partition Horrors Remembrance Day observed at University of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) observed the ‘Partition Horrors Remembrance Day’ at the CV Raman Auditorium on campus here on Sunday. The programme was aimed at reminding the current generations about the importance of independence and the tragedy of partition.

A photo exhibition was organised with a display of the partition and migration photographs at the auditorium. The slide show depicting the partition photographs was an emotional experience for students, faculty and staff of the university. Each picture presented the pain, sorrow, loss of life, loss of land and loss of belonging from their roots.

UoH Vice-Chancellor Prof BJ Rao highlighted the significance of historical tragedies across the nations in the name of ethnicity and religion.

Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof R S Sarraju said these events help us learn historical lessons from the past and work towards national integration.