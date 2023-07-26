PM Modi conducts ‘Puja’ at Delhi’s ITPO complex ahead of inauguration

Regarding the covered space available for events, the IECC Complex finds its place among the world's top exhibition and convention complexes.

By ANI Published Date - 12:36 PM, Wed - 26 July 23

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi participated in a Havan and Puja ceremony prior to the inauguration of the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) complex on Wednesday morning at the ITPO complex in the national capital.

Visuals show Prime Minister Narendra Modi taking part in the havan-puja ceremony in the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) complex to mark the inaugural of the IECC complex at New Delhi’s Pragati Maidan today.

The Prime Minister also felicitated the Shramjeevis at the ITPO complex in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) complex to the nation which has been developed at a cost of about Rs 2,700 crore.

The Prime Minister vision of having world-class infrastructure for hosting meetings, conferences and exhibitions in the country led to the conceptualization of the International Exhibition-cum-Convention Centre (IECC) at Pragati Maidan.

An official statement said that the project, which revamped the old and outdated facilities at Pragati Maidan, was developed as a National project at a cost of about Rs 2700 crore. With a campus area of approximately 123 acres, the IECC complex has been developed as Indiaâ€™s largest MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) destination.

Regarding the covered space available for events, the IECC Complex finds its place among the world’s top exhibition and convention complexes.

The newly developed IECC complex at Pragati Maidan comprises multiple state-of-the-art facilities including Convention Centre, Exhibition halls, amphitheatres etc.

The release said, “The Convention Centre is developed as the centrepiece of the Pragati Maidan complex. It is a grand architectural marvel, designed to host large-scale international exhibitions, trade fairs, conventions, conferences, and other prestigious events.

It is equipped with multiple meeting rooms, lounges, auditoriums, an amphitheatre and a business centre, making it capable of hosting a wide range of events.” “Its majestic multi-purpose hall and plenary hall have a combined capacity of seven thousand people, which is larger than the seating capacity of the famous Sydney Opera House in Australia. Its magnificent Amphitheater is equipped with a seating capacity of 3,000 individuals,” it added.

The architectural design of the Convention Centre building is inspired by Indian traditions and showcases Indiaâ€™s confidence and conviction in its past while also embracing modern facilities and way of life.

The release also said that the shape of the building is derived from the Shankha (conch shell), and different walls and facades of the Convention Centre depict several elements of India’s traditional art and culture including Surya Shakti highlighting India’s efforts in harnessing solar energy, Zero to ISRO, celebrating our achievements in space, Pancha Mahabhuta signifying the building blocks of universal foundation – Aakash (Sky), Vayu (Air), Agni (Fire), Jal (Water), Prithvi (Earth), among others. Also, various paintings and Tribal art forms from different regions of the country adorn the Convention Centre.

Other facilities available in the Convention Centre include a 5G-enabled fully Wi-Fi-covered campus, 10G Intranet connectivity, an interpreter room equipped with cutting-edge technology to support 16 different languages, advanced AV systems with huge-sized video walls, building management system ensuring optimal functionality and energy efficiency, light management system with dimming and occupancy sensors, state-of-the-art DCN (Data Communication Network) system, integrated surveillance system and energy-efficient centralized air conditioning system, it added.

Further, the IECC complex features seven exhibition halls, each serving as a versatile space for hosting exhibitions, trade fairs, and business events. The exhibition halls are designed to accommodate a diverse range of industries and showcase products and services from around the world. These state-of-the-art structures are a testament to modern engineering and architectural prowess.