PM Modi expresses concern over situation of minorities in Bangladesh

I hope the situation improves at the earliest and will continue to wish well for Bangladesh in its development journey, says the Prime Minister in his I-Day speech from Red Fort

Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives a Guard of Honour on 78th Independence Day at the Red Fort, in New Delhi, Thursday. — Photo:PTI

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hoped that the situation in Bangladesh will improve soon even as he expressed concern over the safety of Hindus and other minorities in that country.

In his Independence Day address from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Modi said India will always be supportive of Bangladesh’s growth and development. “India always wants our neighbouring countries to march in the path of prosperity and peace. We are committed to peace,” Modi said.

As a neighbouring country, India is concerned over what happened in Bangladesh, the Prime Minister said. “As a neighbouring country, I can understand the concern regarding whatever has happened in Bangladesh. I hope that the situation will improve at the earliest,” he said. “We will continue to wish well for Bangladesh in its development journey,” Modi said. PTI