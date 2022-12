PM Modi greets people on Christmas

By PTI Published Date - 09:41 AM, Sun - 25 December 22

File Photo.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people on Christmas.

He tweeted, “Merry Christmas! May this special day further the spirit of harmony and joy in our society. We recall the noble thoughts of Lord Christ and the emphasis on serving society.”