CM KCR extends Christmas greetings

On the occasion of Christmas on Sunday, the Chief Minister extended greetings to the people of Telangana and the nation.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said the teachings of Jesus Christ, who spread the values of peace, compassion, tolerance and love to the world, contributed to universal human brotherhood.

On the occasion of Christmas on Sunday, the Chief Minister extended greetings to the people of Telangana and the nation. He said, on one hand, the fields of science and technology were progressing immensely and on the other, human values were vanishing.

In the current times, Christ’s preachings were relevant, he said. It was essential to practise the great virtue of forgiving the enemy, showing love, compassion and patience towards fellow human beings, he added. “On Christmas, I wish Jesus Christ showers blessings on all of mankind,” Rao said.