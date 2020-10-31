PM Modi pays tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary

The Prime Minister also attended the ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’ parade on this occasion.

Kevadia: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday paid tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary, at the Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat.

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown in March, to mark Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, celebrating the birth anniversary of Sardar Patel.

He will address 428 Officer Trainees belonging to various Civil Services currently undergoing the Foundation Course at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie through video conference. The Prime Minister will also launch the seaplane service connecting the Statue of Unity in Kevadia with Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad.

Earlier today the Prime Minister tweeted, “A humble tribute to Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the pioneer of national unity and integrity, on his birth anniversary. Tributes to the great Sardar Patel on his Jayanti.” Sardar Patel, who is credited with uniting all 562 princely states of the pre-independent country to build the Republic of India, passed away on December 15, 1950.