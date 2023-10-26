PM Modi, RSS chief, Yogi Adityanath among others to attend Ram Temple consecration ceremony

PM Modi, RSS chief, Yogi Adityanath among others will attend the Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22.

By ANI Published Date - 11:58 PM, Thu - 26 October 23

Ayodhya: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat are among the other dignitaries who will attend the Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22, Champat Rai, General Secretary of Shri Ram Janambhoomi Trust said on Thursday.

“…22nd January will be the date for Pran Pratishtha…Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accepted the invitation to attend the Ayodhya Ram Temple consecration ceremony. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries will also attend the ceremony along with PM Modi,” Rai told the reporters here.

PM Modi on Wednesday received a formal invitation for the consecration ceremony of the grand Ram temple.

Calling it a day full of “emotions”, PM Modi said that he feels “blessed” and that it is his good fortune that he will be witnessing such a historic occasion.

“Today is a day full of emotions. Recently, the officials of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust came to meet me at my residence. He has invited me to come to Ayodhya on the occasion of the consecration of Ram temple,” PM Modi wrote on X (Formerly Twitter) “I feel very blessed. It is my good fortune that, in my lifetime, I will witness this historic occasion,” his post read.

Champat Rai, General Secretary of Ram Janambhoomi Trust, said on Wednesday that the idol of Lord Ram will be installed at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22 next year.

“Today, along with members of the Shri Ram Janambhoomi Trust, we met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We have invited him (PM Modi) to come on January 22 to install the idol of Lord Ram in the Garbhagriha. He has accepted our request. He will be present on January 22. The date for ‘Pran Pratishtha’ on January 22 is confirmed,” Champat Rai said.

It is pertinent to note that the Supreme Court’s verdict in 2019 on the Ayodhya dispute paved the way for the construction of a grand Ram temple. Following the apex court verdict, the centre set up the Shri Ram Janma Bhoomi Tirtha Kshetra’ Trust to take all decisions regarding the construction of a magnificent Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The construction of the temple has been progressing at a steady pace under the supervision of the Trust. The idol of Ram Lalla will be in the sanctum sanctorum of the temple.

The foundation stone for the construction of the Ram Temple was laid by PM Modi on August 5, 2020.