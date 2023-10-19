Women’s development is our priority: CM Yogi Adityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that all government initiatives are now reaching marginalized populations.

By ANI Published Date - 09:25 PM, Thu - 19 October 23

Lucknow: Highlighting the government's commitment to women's development, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the double engine government's agenda is dedicated to the welfare of villages, poor, farmers, youth, and women.

The double engine government’s agenda is dedicated to the welfare of villages, poor, farmers, youth, and women.

Chief Minister underscored the government’s unwavering commitment to the advancement of women during the Nari Shakti Vandan program held at Seth Phool Chand Bangla PG College.

The CM said, “Over the past nine and a half years, we’ve witnessed the emergence of a new India where there is no discrimination against anyone on the basis of caste, religion, or gender. Women are being brought forward by ensuring their participation.” The Chief Minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 214 development projects worth Rs 177.29 crore on the occasion. CM Yogi also engaged with the beneficiaries of government schemes, distributing certificates to them.

Addressing the gathering, he said, “Uttar Pradesh is now free from riots, and the spirit of joy permeates the celebration of festivals across the state.” CM Yogi highlighted the remarkable transformation witnessed in the country over the past nine and a half years, specifically noting significant changes within Uttar Pradesh during the last six and a half years.

“Today we are seeing a new India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, from where discrimination based on factors such as caste, creed, religion, region, language, or gender has been entirely eliminated. Now work is being done with the spirit of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas.’ New schemes are being made for those who need special encouragement.” The Chief Minister emphasized the development-focused approach of the double engine government, highlighting the progress being made across various sectors such as roads, drinking water, and sports facilities.

“We want the daughters of Hathras district to advance in the same way as the daughters of Western Uttar Pradesh excelled at the Asian Games. Our government has decided to appoint the daughters who won gold medals at the Asian Games as Deputy SP.” The Chief Minister asserted, “To eliminate any distinction between sons and daughters, our government has raised the grant provided through the Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Scheme from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000 starting next year.”

BJP President Bhupendra Singh Choudhary, Minister for Women and Child Development Baby Rani Maurya, Social Welfare Minister Aseem Arun, Hathras MP Rajveer Singh, Rajya Sabha MP Geeta Shakya, District Panchayat President Seema Upadhyay, and a large number of people from the district and its regions were present at the event.