Uttar Pradesh CM lays foundation stone, inaugurates 303 development projects worth Rs 233 crore

By ANI Published Date - 07:30 PM, Sun - 15 October 23

Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday gifted development projects worth Rs 233.20 crore to Gorakhpur, also his assembly constituency, a government official said.

According to a press release of the UP government, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was also signed between the municipal corporation and the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) for the establishment of a plant to make charcoal from wastes in the presence of the Chief Minister on the occasion.

Speaking at the ceremony organised for the laying of foundation stone and inauguration of 303 development projects in addition to an exchange of MoU, the Chief Minister said, “Urban development is the need of the hour. Urban development will play an important role in making India an economic superpower of the world. This will not only enable people to benefit from government schemes but also enhance the potential for generating employment on a large scale.”

In a function organized in the municipal corporation premises on Sunday morning, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone of 189 development works and inaugurated 114 development works.

CM Yogi said that solid waste management has an important role in realizing the vision of a smart city, pointing out that Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation has taken a big step in this direction with the help of NTPC.

“After the installation of the plant by NTPC, the waste of municipal bodies will become a means of electricity generation in the form of charcoal,” he added.

CM Yogi further said that it had resulted in the accumulation of heaps of garbage everywhere in the city, adding that the Swachh Bharat Mission launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has brought about massive and positive changes by addressing this problem.

“In this regard, the Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation has taken the initiative to make urban life clean and beautiful while using modern technology to turn waste into wealth,” he added.

The CM stated that improper waste management led to the haphazard dumping of garbage here and there around the city.

“Trash pile was a common sight at the city’s entry points, affecting the city’s development. A plant is now being set up where charcoal and CNG will be produced from garbage. This initiative will save the municipal corporation an estimated Rs 600 crore over 25 years,” the CM said.

Yogi further said that the saved funds will be used for development projects.

He also said that this plant, which requires 500 tonnes of garbage per day, will ensure proper disposal of the garbage of the municipal corporation as well as all the Nagar Panchayats of the district.

Discussing the development works being carried out in Gorakhpur, Yogi said that the district is becoming a model of urban development.

“Basic infrastructure projects like roads, water supply, and street lighting are being implemented, and care centres for the elderly are being established. Besides, the city forest is being developed in one lakh square meters using the Miyawaki method,” he said.