PM Modi shares glimpse of his interation with Asian Games medal winners

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a few glimpses of his interaction with Indian athletes who clinched medals in the 19th Asian Games, Hangzhou.

By PTI Updated On - 12:26 AM, Wed - 11 October 23

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a few glimpses of his interaction with Indian athletes who clinched medals in the 19th Asian Games, Hangzhou.

PM Modi on Tuesday interacted with India’s Asian Games contingent, which achieved a record medal tally. The PM shared a picture of him having a conversation with the ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra who defended his title with a throw of 88.88m.

PM Modi also received signed jerseys from the men’s and women’s hockey team captains Harmanpreet Singh and Savita Punia respectively.

“Glimpses from the very special meeting with our Asian Games contingent, their coaches and support staff. The unwavering spirit, dedication and the countless hours of hard work of every athlete is inspiring.

The accomplishments of our athletes have not just added to India’s glory but have inspired millions. India is forever proud of them,” PM Modi wrote on X.

Glimpses from the very special meeting with our Asian Games contingent, their coaches and support staff. The unwavering spirit, dedication and the countless hours of hard work of every athlete is inspiring. The accomplishments of our athletes have not just added to India's… pic.twitter.com/L9edaCS4tA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 10, 2023

In the recently concluded Asian Games, the Indian contingent crossed the 100-medal mark for the first and won medals in several new disciplines.

India finished their Asian Games campaign at Hangzhou in China with a record haul of 107 medals – 28 gold, 38 silver and 41 bronze.

Shooting, athletics and archery contributed significantly to India’s tally. The cricket and kabaddi teams bagged two gold medals each while the men’s hockey team’s gold secured a spot at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Squash gave India five medals, including two gold.

India won three medals in badminton including a historic gold in men’s doubles.