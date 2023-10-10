Uttarakhand CM Dhami inspects preparation ahead of PM Modi’s visit

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took stock of preparation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally in Pithoragarh.

08:28 PM, Tue - 10 October 23

On Tuesday, CM Dhami chaired a meeting with the public representatives in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun to ensure proper security arrangements for the PM’s visit.

CM Dhami also directed the officials to complete all the necessary arrangements on time.

Speaking to media, CM Dhami on Tuesday expressed happiness over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s upcoming visit to the state.

“It will be a very happy moment for the people of Uttarakhand that PM Modi will be visiting the state. He will also address a huge rally in Pithoragarh. He will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several development projects,” he told ANI.

PM is scheduled to embark on a two-day visit to Uttarakhand on October 12.

During his visit, PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for development projects amounting to a total of Rs 4,194 crores, a government release said.

Dhami further thanked the Prime Minister for the developmental projects undertaken by the Centre for the State.

“I would like to thank the Prime Minister on behalf of the 1.25 crore people of Uttarakhand for bringing the fast-paced development in Kedarnath and Manaskhand. We also welcome him to Uttarakhand,” CM Dhami added.

He added that after Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office in 2014, the ‘Char Dham Yatra All Weather Road’ in Kedarkand was completed and travel has become much easier and accessible for the pilgrims.

“Prime Minister’s visit to Manaskhand will definitely give a boost in the field of spiritual tourism to the entire region and also it will become a centre of spiritual tourism globally,” he said.