Pawan Kalyan went ahead with rally although police refused permission: Vizag CP

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:09 PM, Sun - 23 October 22

(Source: Twitter/Janasena Party). Film actor and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan conducted a rally in the city a week ago even after police refused permission to it, according to City Commissioner of Police Ch. Srikanth.

Talking to media persons here on Sunday, he said the film star did not heed the plea of the police that the rally was not permitted. Also, JSP workers had raised a false alarm in social media that Pawan Kalyan would be attacked which saw the party workers arriving at the Visakhapatnam airport in large numbers, he stated.

Srikanth noted that the attack on ministers was pre-planned. “We have arrested nine persons in connection with the attack and filed cases against 100,” he revealed.