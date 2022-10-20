Visakhapatnam: Woman resorts to self-immolation at police station

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:19 PM, Thu - 20 October 22

Visakhapatnam: A woman resorted to self-immolation at the MVP Colony police station here on Thursday.

According to police, Sravani, 30, of Guntur married Vinay of the city four months ago. The couple were having frequent quarrels and on Wednesday afternoon, Sravani lodged a complaint with the police who called the couple to the police station for counselling on Thursday morning.

Even while the Sub-Inspector Srinivas was counselling them, Sravani went out talking over telephone, doused herself in petrol and set herself on fire. Police tried to rescue her and Srinivas also suffered some burns in the process.

Sravani who suffered serious burns, was admitted in a private hospital nearby where she died while undergoing treatment. Police informed Sravani’s parents in Guntur of her death and took her husband into custody. Investigation is on.