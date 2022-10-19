Police teams search for Jana Sena leaders involved in Vizag airport incident

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:15 PM, Wed - 19 October 22

Visakhapatnam: Police are on the lookout for about half-a-dozen Jana Sena Party leaders involved in the Visakhapatnam airport incident last Saturday in which JSP men attacked ministers, hurled stones and damaged vehicles.

They are particularly after the JSP leaders who figured in the FIR–T Sivasankar, Bolisetti Satyanarayana, B Raghu, Sanku Venkateswara Rao and Boggu Sreenu who are said to have already moved anticipatory bail petitions, but police teams were deployed to nab them.

Already minister RK Roja’s personal assistant had lodged a complaint of attempt to murder while minister Vidadala Rajani, Pedurthi MLA Adeep Raj, Pendurthi Circle Inspector Nageswara Rao, and YSR Congress Party city leader KK Raju also lodged complaints based on which the police began investigation. So far cases were registered against 70 Janasainiks. While nine of them were sent to remand, the other 61 were released after producing personal surety.

Meanwhile, it is said that film actor and JSP president Pawan Kalyan had given in writing to the police that he had nothing to do with the airport incident which had upset many party men.