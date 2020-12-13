PM Modi urged to clear pending funds

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday to discuss the long-pending issues pertaining to the State.
In a 40-minute meeting with Modi, Rao raised various State issues and appealed to the Prime Minister for the release of pending funds, according to official sources.
The Chief Minister is in the national capital on a three-day official visit. He has already met Home Minister Amit Shah, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Aviation, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri.
He also plans to meet other Central Ministers, including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Sunday.
