PM Modi wishes President Trump, Melania Trump ‘quick recovery’ from COVID-19

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump a speedy recovery from COVID-19.
Earlier in the day, President Trump had announced that he and his wife Melania Trump have been tested positive for coronavirus.
Taking to Twitter, PM Modi: “Wishing my friend @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUSa quick recovery and good health.” The US President and Melania are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19.
Wishing my friend @POTUS @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS a quick recovery and good health. https://t.co/f3AOOHLpaQ
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2020
“As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together,” Melania tweeted.
As too many Americans have done this year, @potus & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together.
— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 2, 2020
Donald Trump and Melania Trump underwent COVID-19 test after his top adviser Hope Hicks tested positive for coronavirus.