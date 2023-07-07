PM Modi’s Hyderabad visit: Drones, other flying machines banned at AFS Hakimpet

Cyberabad Police Commissioner, M Stephen Raveendra, in the order said that to prevent any kind of breach in peace and public tranquility, a ban has been imposed on use of such devices

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:40 PM, Fri - 7 July 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Prohibitory orders against drone and any kind of flying machines under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure will be in vogue at the Air Force Station in Hakimpet and its surroundings in view of the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday July 8.

Cyberabad Police Commissioner, M Stephen Raveendra, in the order issued on Friday said that to prevent any kind of breach in peace and public tranquility, a ban has been imposed on use of such devices. The order said no flying activities of remotely controlled drones or para-gliders or remotely controlled micro-light aircraft would be allowed.