PM Narendra Modi to respond to no-trust debate at 4 pm

The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) took to Twitter to share the details on the same on Thursday.

By PTI Published Date - 12:29 PM, Thu - 10 August 23

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to respond to the debate on the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha at 4 pm on Thursday, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

“At around 4 pm this evening, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be taking part in the discussion on the motion of no-confidence,” the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), posted on ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter.

At around 4 PM this evening, PM @narendramodi will be taking part in the discussion on the Motion of No-Confidence. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 10, 2023