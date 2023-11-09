PM Sunak and wife celebrate Diwali with Hindu community

By IANS Updated On - 12:28 PM, Thu - 9 November 23

London: Ahead of Diwali, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and wife Akshata Murty celebrated Diwali,the festival of lights, with members of the Hindu community gathering at his official residence in 10 Downing Street.

“Tonight Prime Minister @RishiSunak welcomed guests from the Hindu community to Downing Street ahead of #Diwali — a celebration of the triumph of light over darkness. Shubh Diwali to everyone across the UK and around the world celebrating this weekend!” Sunak’s office wrote in a post on X.

The Prime Minister’s office also shared images from the event which showed Sunak lighting the traditional lamp along with his wife and later welcoming and wishing the guests.

Last year, after becoming the first Indian-origin and first Hindu Prime Minister of the UK, Sunak pledged to do “everything I can in this job to build a Britain where our children and our grandchildren can light their diyas”.

Sunak, who hails from Punjab, has said that his Hindu faith is something very important as it gives strength and resilience during stress.

“I am a proud Hindu. That’s how I was raised, that’s how I am,” he told reporters during the G20 Summit in New Delhi in September this year.

As a Chancellor of the Exchequer during the pandemic Diwali of 2020, Sunak had lit up Downing Street with diyas.