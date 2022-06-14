PM to chair ‘First National Conference of Chief Secretaries’ in Dharamshala on June 16-17

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the ‘first national conference of chief secretaries’ in Dharamshala on June 16 and 17.

The conference will be held at HPCA stadium in Dharamshala and will be a significant step towards further strengthening the partnership between the Centre and the state governments. Slated to be held from June 15 to 17, the event have more than 200 people representing the Centre, all states/UTs and domain experts.

In a statement, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said that spread over three days, it will focus on the rapid and sustained economic growth in partnership with the States. “Working as Team India, the conference will lay the ground for collaborative action for higher growth with sustainability, creation of jobs, education, ease of living and aatmanirbharta in agriculture. The Conference will emphasise on evolution and implementation of a common development agenda and blueprint for cohesive action to achieve the aspirations of the people,” it said.

The concept and agenda for this conference has been curated after more than 100 rounds of deliberations spread over six months. Three themes have been identified for detailed deliberations in the conference — Implementation of the National Education Policy; Urban governance; and Crop diversification and achieving self-sufficiency in oilseeds, pulses and other agri-commodities.

Under National Education Policy, both school and higher education shall be deliberated upon. Best practices from states/ UTs under each of the themes shall be presented at the conference for mutual learning.

There would be a session on Aspirational Districts Programme which would deliberate upon the achievements made so far, with successful case studies including on data based governance, presented by the young Collectors in specific districts.

Also, a special session on ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Roadmap to 2047’ and four additional thematic sessions on ‘Reducing Compliance Burden and Decriminalization of Minor Offences for Ease of Doing Business’; Centre – State Coordination for achieving Asaturation coverage of schemes and ensuring last mile delivery; Transforming India’s infrastructure through PM Gati Shakti; and Capacity building: Implementation of iGOT – Mission Karmayogi have been planned.

The outcomes of the conference will be subsequently deliberated in the Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog, where chief ministers and administrators of all states and union territories will be present, so that an action plan can be finalised with the broad consensus at the highest levels.

