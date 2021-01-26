PMS Alwal: Need to keep practice of handwriting alive stressed

Students appreciated and understood that handwriting helps them not only in developing better cognitive skills, but also personifies themselves in their handwriting.

By | Published: 7:32 pm

To encourage and enhance cursive handwriting skills among the students, Pallavi Model School, Alwal organised a virtual programme to mark National Handwriting Day

Students from Grade I to V participated in the event.

The students produced a rich and diverse repertoire of handwriting scripts through article or paragraph writing to commemorate the event.

The occasion witnessed enthusiastic participation from the students and was helpful in driving home the importance of neat and legible handwriting even in today’s technology-driven world.

The history of the National Handwriting Day and the importance of having good handwriting was emphasized to the students.

Students appreciated and understood that handwriting helps them not only in developing better cognitive skills, but also personifies themselves in their handwriting.

They promised to focus on developing good handwriting and cherish their written work. Rashmi, faculty of English department and others spoke on the importance of handwriting and how much we rely on this as a form of communication.

