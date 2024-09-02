Polala festival celebrated on colorful note in erstwhile Adilabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 2 September 2024, 07:01 PM

Farmers present Naivedyam to farm animals in Jainoor mandal centre of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district to mark Polala festival celebrated on Monday

Adilabad: The annual Polala or Pola, a festival of thanks-giving to farm animals for toiling for their masters was celebrated on a colorful note across the erstwhile Adilabad district even as torrential rains lashed the region on Monday.

Heavy rains failed to dampen the spirit of the farmers, who offered a bath to the bullocks in nearby irrigation tanks and ponds in the morning. They then attractively decorated the farm animals with vibrant colors and joon (cloth outfit) before taking them in processions to local temples. They took the animals in a procession around the temples and thanked the cattle for playing a vital role in farming.

The farmers presented delicious food items called Naivedyam to the farm animals as a token of gratitude. The women worshipped the animals as part of the festival. The farm animals were given rest and were not used in agriculture activities to mark the occasion.

Cultural programmes were conducted to mark the occasion in rural parts of Adilabad, Nirmal, Mancherial and Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts. The countryside of this region came alive with farmers celebrating the festival, the processions and exhibition of decorated bullocks.

The bullocks, which help farmers in many ways, are thanked on Polala festival. Their importance has not declined even with the advent of mechanization of the agriculture sector in composite Adilabad district. The festival is also celebrated in the neighboring Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh states.

Polala, also known as Yedla Panduga or Bail Pola is widely celebrated by various communities including Adivasis in several parts of Kumram Bheem Asifabad, Nirmal and Mancherial districts, with some variations. In particular, the bordering habitations of Telangana and Maharashtra witness widespread celebrations.