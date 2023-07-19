Police arrest five drug peddlers in Mumbai, seize contraband worth Rs 42 Lakh

The ANC teams of Kandivali, Bandra and Worli units conducted raids in Dahisar, Goregaon and Bandra areas based on a tip-off.

By PTI Published Date - 06:31 PM, Wed - 19 July 23

Mumbai: The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai police arrested five drug peddlers, including a Nigerian national, and recovered from them mephedrone and hydroponic weed worth more than Rs 42 lakh in the western suburbs of the city, an official said on Wednesday.

The ANC teams of Kandivali, Bandra and Worli units conducted raids in Dahisar, Goregaon and Bandra areas based on a tip-off, and arrested the five drug peddlers, he said.

In the first case, the Kandivali unit arrested 33-year-old Nigerian national from Dahisar area on Tuesday with 60 grams of mephedrone worth Rs 12 lakh, he said, adding that officials of the Bandra unit in another case arrested two drug peddlers from Goregaon west with 52 grams mephedrone.

The ANC’s Worli unit on Wednesday arrested two more accused with 200 grams of hydroponic weed worth Rs 20 lakh, he said.

The Mumbai police’s ANC has arrested 127 persons, including 12 foreign nationals, and seized 788 kilograms of drugs worth around Rs 27.33 crore, so far this year.