Police ban kite flying on thoroughfares in Hyderabad from January 14 to 16

Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, C V Anand issued the orders and it will be in force from 6 a.m on January 14 to 6 a.m on January 16.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:59 PM, Thu - 12 January 23

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police had banned flying of kites on all thoroughfares in the city and, in and around the places of worship in the interest of maintenance of law and order.

The police issued orders banning loud speakers/ DJs in public space or public place, without obtaining permission from the police authorities concerned as per Rule 8 of Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules 2000. “No provocative speeches/songs shall be played over them (loud speakers). Further, noise pollution levels from speakers or public address system or any other activities should not exceed the permissible limits,” said C V Anand.

The permission limits for commercial area is day time-65 decibels and night time 55 decibels, residential area – 55 decibels and 55 decibels and silent zone – 50 decibels and 40 decibels respectively.

The loud speaker or public address system shall not be used during nights between 10 p.m and 6 a.m as per directions of the Supreme Court of India.

The police appealed to the parents and citizens to guide and supervise their children while flying kites and not to allow them on terraces without parapet walls to avoid accidents. The police asked the parents to see their children don’t run on the roads to collect stray kites.

“Children should be made aware of the vulnerabilities as regards to electrocution, if they try to collect stray kites from electric poles or cables,” said the Hyderabad CP.

The police asked the revelers not collect wood forcibly for bonfires and they should use wood only with the consent of owners.