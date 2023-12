| Police Chief Says At Least 15 People Are Dead After A Mass Shooting At A Prague University

Police chief says at least 15 people are dead after a mass shooting at a Prague university

Police and the Czech Republic's interior ministry earlier said the suspect was dead. He has not been named publicly.

By AP Updated On - 10:49 PM, Thu - 21 December 23

Prague: Prague’s police chief says an armed man who killed at least 15 people was a student at a university where the mass shooting took place.

Police and the Czech Republic’s interior ministry earlier said the suspect was dead. He has not been named publicly.

Officers sealed off Jan Palach Square and evacuated the philosophy department building of Charles University, which is where the shooting took place.

They are still searching the area, including the building’s balconies, for possible explosives.