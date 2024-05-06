Rains bring respite from heatwave in Telangana districts

The drop in temperatures brought relief from the prolonged intense heat, albeit accompanied by disruptions in various areas.

Hyderabad: Several districts in the State witnessed a significant respite from the scorching heatwave on Sunday evening.

Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mulugu, and Mahabubabad districts experienced gusty winds and rainfall.

The Telangana State Development Planning Society reported that the highest rainfall of 46.4 mm was recorded at Atmakur in Suryapet district.

Heavy rains accompanied by gusty winds were observed in many places in Nalgonda district, leading to the falling of trees and power outages. Tragically, reports indicate that livestock also succumbed to lightning strikes during the storm.

The rainfall persisted for about two hours, causing chaos in Damarawai village in Mulugu district. Paddy crops stood ravaged, house walls collapsed, and a large tree blocked the Katapur Mangapet road, halting traffic.

In Mahabubabad district, Narasimha Peta and Chinna Gudur mandals experienced gusty winds and hailstorms. On Monday, the weather department has issued warnings of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds likely to occur at isolated places in Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal, Hanamkonda, Yadadri Bhuvangiri, Rangareddy, Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, and Jogulamba Gadwal districts.