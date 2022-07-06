Police foils PFI follower’s plans to create trouble in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:18 PM, Wed - 6 July 22

Hyderabad: The Telangana police foiled the attempts of Popular Front of India (PFI) follower Abdul Khader to create communal tension with the help of his associates by arresting him in Nizamabad district a few days ago.

Fifty-two-year-old Khader, a martial arts trainer and resident of Autonagar in Nizamabad district, did not finalize the targets to executive his plan but he trained more than 200 people from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh in martial arts in addition to guiding them in indulging in communal violence, police sources said.

Khader helped them on how to stab people and resort to violence using inflammable substances.

Using a white board, he conducted classes. “When we raided Khader’s premises in the district, we were shocked to see literature, pairs of nunchaku, sticks and other material,” said a senior police official seeking anonymity.

Khader also imparted training in pelting stones to them apart from steps to be taken to protect themselves after violence breaks out. He explained in detail the techniques to be followed to attack other people and cause serious injuries to them.

The official said Khader and his associates were ready to execute their plan at any time when the raid was carried out at his hideout to arrest him. Fifteen sticks, three nunchakus, two PFI banners and a few books were seized during the raid.

The raid was carried out in coordination with the Central and State police agencies after getting a tip off about his activities.

Khader informed the police that he used to select innocent youth from low income families requesting them to help him in conducting philanthropic activity and later start indoctrinating them in other activities.

In the last two years, Khader gave training to more than 200 people belonging to two Telugu States. Police officials said that efforts were on to trace the people who underwent training from Khader.