Police injured in clash during Miyapur anti-encroachment drive

A case is pending before the court pertaining to the ownership of the land. The revenue authorities had handed over the land to HMDA.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 22 June 2024, 08:32 PM

Hyderabad: A few policemen sustained injuries when a mob pelted stones on them during an anti-encroachment drive at Miyapur on Saturday. According to the police, a few hundred people had erected sheds and huts on a land parcel measuring around 600 acres located at Miyapur and were demanding the government allocate the land to them.

A case is pending before the court pertaining to the ownership of the land. The revenue authorities had handed over the land to HMDA.

On a complaint, the police along with officials of the HMDA went to the spot to get the land vacated. The police and the HMDA officials tried to evacuate the people when tension escalated.

While the police were dispersing the encroachers, a mob started pelting stones on the police. The policemen ran away from the spot to save themselves from the barrage of stones.

The police later mobilized forces and again tried to evict the people from the place. The police registered a case against a few persons for pelting stones on the police.