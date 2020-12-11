Police make Hyderabad most livable city: Harish Rao

Harish Rao, Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali and Director General of Police P Mahendar Reddy inaugurated the newly constructed Markook Police Station in Siddipet district.

By | Published: 7:13 pm

Siddipet: Hyderabad had emerged as the most livable city in the country due to the untiring efforts of the Telangana Police in maintaining law and order. This in turn had helped the city transform into an investment hub attracting large number of MNCs to set up shop, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said on Friday, citing Amazon’s decision to invest Rs 21,000 crore in Hyderabad as the latest instance of investment inflow.

Stating that Telangana Police was way ahead compared to other States in utilising technology in cracking cases, Harish Rao said the State has a record of 6.50 lakh CCTV cameras installed across the State.

After the reorganisation of districts in Telangana, the State government created Markook mandal which was also allotted a new police station. Since then, the police station was being run from a temporary building. The Police department built the Markook Police station as a model with best architecture and ultramodern technology.

Speaking after the inauguration, the Minister said Telangana Police was rated as the best since the police treat the citizens like their family members. Stating that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was extending all help to the Police department, he said the Chief Minister also granted funds for purchasing new vehicles for all the police stations.

Though many new Police Stations and new district Police offices were created after the reorganisation of districts and mandals in Telangana in 2016, Mahmood Ali has said that the Telangana government has released enough funds for building new Police Stations, District Police Offices and Commissionerates. Saying that the Telangana Police were so quick in responding to the Dial 100 calls, Ali has said that they would reach out to location within four to five minutes by using the technology to maximum utilisation.

DGP, M Mahendar Reddy has said that the Telangana Police have become accountable to the public. To make the Police more responsive, the DGP has said that they have set up receptions in all the Police Stations.

SC& ST Commission, Chairman, Errolla Srinivas, ZP Chairman, Roja Sharma, TSIIC Chairman, Gyadhari Balamallu, TSFDC Chairman, Vanteru Prthap Reddy, DCCB Chairman, Chitti Devendar Reddy and others were present.

