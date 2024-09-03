Police nab seven people for allegedly stealing goats in Medak; 5 absconding

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 September 2024, 08:57 PM

Pedda Shankarampet police nabbed seven goat theievs in Medak district

Medak: Medak police busted an eleven-member gang that stole over 100 goats across Telangana in 16 thefts.

Following complaints from farmers, the Medak police kept a watch on the movement of the gang and nabbed seven of them near Pedda Shankarampet on Tuesday.

The police recovered Rs 4.71 lakhs of cash and nine goats from them while they were transporting them to a market. The police also seized two vehicles from them. The remaining five accused were absconding.

The police registered a case and the search for the absconders is underway.