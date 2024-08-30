Police prevents woman from committing suicide in Nirmal

Staffers of a Blue Colt team prevented a woman from committing suicide by plunging into Godavari river at Madhapur village in Soan mandal on Friday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 30 August 2024, 07:10 PM

Representational Image

Nirmal: Staffers of a Blue Colt team prevented a woman from committing suicide by plunging into Godavari river at Madhapur village in Soan mandal on Friday.

Upon receiving information about the woman’s extreme step, the staffers including Shekhar and Narottam rushed to the banks of the river and stopped the woman from ending life following some family disputes. They handed her over to her father after counselling her.

The woman is from Kondapur village in Nirmal. She was married to a person from Nizamabad district. Her husband alerted the police through Dial 100 service about the woman’s decision.