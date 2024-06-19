Police seize 360 kg of ganja worth Rs.90 lakh in Kothagudem

Kothagudem SP B Rohith Raju said that a strict surveillance was being maintained in the district to prevent the smuggling of ganja and stringent action would be taken against those involved in ganja smuggling.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 19 June 2024, 08:47 PM

Kothagudem: Police seized 360 kg of ganja worth Rs 90 lakh in two cases under the limits of Paloncha and Tekulapally police stations in the district, informed Superintendent of Police B Rohith Raju.

In a statement here on Wednesday he said that a strict surveillance was being maintained in the district to prevent the smuggling of ganja and stringent action would be taken against those involved in ganja smuggling.

In a case at Paloncha SI-2 Raghava along with his staff conducted vehicle checks and found 202 kg of ganja worth Rs 50.55 lakh was seized. Megawath Jaipal of Mominpet mandal in Vikarabad district was caught. He procured the substance from Donkarai forest area, Andhra Pradesh State.

At Venkatya thanda under Tekulapally police station, SI Syeda Rauf with his staff caught two persons, Penugonda Venkata Raju and Bodasu Tirupathi of Kamareddy district while transporting 158 kg ganja worth Rs 39.50 lakh. They bought ganja at Malkangiri of Odisha and were transporting it to Sholapur in Maharashtra. The accused were sent judicial remand, the SP said.