Police seizes 492 kg of ganja worth Rs 1.23 crore in Kothagudem

The seized ganja was worth Rs 1.23 crore and it was concealed inside a specially made rack parallel to the vehicle cabin’s rearside.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 27 May 2024, 07:55 PM

Kothagudem: The three-town police in Kothagudem have seized 492 kg of ganja being transported in a mini-truck to Maharashtra and arrested two persons here on Monday.

According to the three-town Inspector of Police Sivaprasad, Sub-Inspector of Police Purushotham and staff in coordination with Task Force personnel seized the ganja during vehicle inspections at old bus depot road during afternoon hours, based on a tip-off.

The seized ganja was worth Rs 1.23 crore and it was concealed inside a specially made rack parallel to the vehicle cabin’s rearside. The accused Shubham Sharath Bandari, an auto driver of Pune and Amzad Abdul Shaik, a lorry driver of Alamgarh area in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra were arrested and were sent to remand.

The accused bought the substance from a seller, Raju of Peddagondi village of Seleru in Andhra Pradesh at the directions of a ganja peddler Yogesh of Sholapur. Cases were booked against Raju, Yogesh and the arrested persons, the CI informed. Superintendent of Police B Rohith Raju appreciated the three-town police and Task Force personnel for seizing the ganja.