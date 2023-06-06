Police take out rally to mark Suraksha Diwas in Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:10 PM, Tue - 6 June 23

Adilabad: A rally with 15 carriages, 35 vehicles, 20 jeeps, 200 motorbikes was taken out to display various services of the police department and to create awareness among the public to mark Suraksha Diwas, as part of the ongoing decennial Telangana formation day celebrations here on Tuesday.

Adilabad MLA Jogu Ramanna along with Boath legislator Rathod Bapu Rao, Collector PS Rahul Raj and Superintendent of Police D Uday Kumar Reddy flagged off to the rally, which originated at the Parade Ground and winded through important junctions such NTR Chowk, Vinayak, Nethaji Chowk, Ambedkar Chowk, Punjab Chowk, Adilabad Bus Stand, Ramnagar before ending at the same point.

Ramanna said the police department underwent a sea change following formation of Telangana. He stated that the government strengthened the police system by creating new commissionerates and recruiting personnel. Bapu Rao hailed the police department for maintaining law and order of the state. He opined that the department earned a special recognition in the country.