Govt trying to erase Adilabad’s tag of backward district: MLA Jogu Ramanna

MLA Jogu Ramanna along with BRS workers performed Ksheerabhisekam to flex posters of CM KCR and MA&UD Minister KTR to mark the sanctioning of Rs 320 crore by the government for different developmental works

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:51 PM, Thu - 25 May 23

Mancherial: MLA Jogu Ramanna said the State government laid a special focus on Adilabad district and was trying to erase the tag of the backward district ascribed to Adilabad.

He along with BRS workers performed Ksheerabhisekam to flex posters of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and Municipal Administer minister KT Rama Rao to mark the sanctioning of Rs 320 crore by the government for different developmental works here on Thursday.

Ramanna thanked Chandrashekhar Rao and Health Minister Harish Rao as well for allocation of 40 assistant professors to the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS)-Adilabad, enabling the medical college to render better quality medical services to the public. He said they would request the government to fill up various posts lying vacant with the institute soon.

Adilabad District Central Cooperative Banks Chairman Addi Bhoja Reddy, municipal chairman Jogu Premender, vice chairperson Zahir Ranzani, BRS town president Ajay, Mandal Parishad Presidents M Govardhan, Gandrath Ramesh, Mettu Prahlad and local councilors were present.

