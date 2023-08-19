Police to seek custody of social worker Shaik Sayeed Bawazeer murder case suspects

Shaik Sayeed Bawazeer, was murdered by Ahmed Bin Hajeb and Mohammed Ayub, early this month. The murder was allegedly executed by the duo at the behest of Ahmed Saadi and Abdullah Saadi.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:07 PM, Sat - 19 August 23

Hyderabad: The Bandlaguda police will file a petition seeking custody of AIMIM leader – Ahmed Saadi, Jalpally Municipality chairman Abdullah Saadi, Mohammed Ayub and Ahmed Bin Hajeb, who were allegedly involved in the murder of Shaik Sayeed Bawazeer.

DCP (south-east), Ch Rupesh said in a day or two the police will file a petition before the court seeking custody of the four suspects for further investigation in the case.

Meanwhile, special teams of the Hyderabad police are making efforts to nab Saleh Saadi and Omer Saadi, who were allegedly involved in the case and absconding. The police teams are in different States to nab the suspects. The police are also verifying reports that the two suspects had escaped and reached a Gulf country.

Shaik Sayeed Bawazeer, was murdered by Ahmed Bin Hajeb and Mohammed Ayub, early this month. The murder was allegedly executed by the duo at the behest of Ahmed Saadi and Abdullah Saadi who offered Rs. 13 lakh to Hajeb for killing Sayeed Bawazeer and not revealing their names.