Hyderabad: Four arrested in social activist’s murder case

According to DCP (south east) Ch. Rupesh, the murder conspiracy was hatched by Ahmed Saadi, Abdullah Saadi, Saleh Saadi and Omer Saadi who took help of Hajeb and Ayub after assuring to pay them Rs. 13 lakh if they killed Bawazeer.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:24 PM, Wed - 16 August 23

Hyderabad: The Jalpally Municipality Chairman and three others have been arrested by the Bandlaguda police for their alleged involvement in criminal conspiracy and murder of social worker and rowdy sheeter Shaik Sayeed Bawazeer on Wednesday. Sayeed Bawazeer was allegedly lured into the trap with a young man for having unnatural sex before being killed.

The arrested persons are Ahmed Bin Hajeb (20), a rowdy sheeter of Bhavaninagar police station involved in six cases, Ahmed Saadi, (50) rowdy sheeter of Chandrayangutta police station involved in 20 cases, Abdullah Saadi (30) Chairman, Jalpally Municipality, and Mohammed Ayub. Two others, Saleh Saadi and Omer Saadi are absconding.

“Ahmed Saadi and his family were having issues with Sayeed Bawazeer who was making videos about civic issues in the municipality and posting on social media platforms. Jalpally Municipality chairman, Abdullah Saadi’s father Ahmed Saadi felt it hurt their family reputation and on some occasions, paid money to Sayeed Bawazeer to stop defaming them. However, he continued the same after taking money,” said Ch. Rupesh.

As part of the plan, Omer Saadi introduced his relative Hajeb to Ahmed Saadi. Hajeb told them about Sayeed Bawazeer performing unnatural sex with him on several instances. “As part of the plan, Hajeb was asked to arrange a boy to lure Sayeed Bawazeer and kill him,” said the DCP.

On August 7, Hajeb along with Ayub went to Sayeed Bawazeer’s office and met him. “When Bawazeer was spending time with Ayub, Hajeb sprinkled chilli powder in his eyes and stabbed him with a knife leading to his death,” said the official.

The police who had initially registered a case of murder under Section 302 of IPC invoked Sections pertaining to criminal conspiracy and arrested Ahmed Saadi and Abdullah Saadi. The DCP said eight teams investigated the case and nab the suspects involved and teams were still on the ground to nab the two others, Omer and Saleh.