Policemen donate over 100 units of blood in Mancherial

Mancherial: Mancherial policemen organized a mega blood donation camp held to mark the Flag Day as part of the ongoing Police Martyrs Commemoration Week here on Tuesday. Ramagundam Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayana was the chief guest of the event. He was joined by DCP Uday Kumar Reddy.

Speaking on the occasion, Satyanarayana said that policemen were always ready to give the blood to the needy during medical emergencies. He stated that the gesture would save lives of victims of road accidents and would bring respite to patients of thalassemia and kidney related ailments. He opined that new blood would be produced in the body of the donors if they donate blood for a cause.

The IPS officer was all praise for the cops who voluntarily donated the blood during the camp. A total of 106 units of blood was raised for patients of the blood disorder and renal diseases. He patted the town’s inspectors Muttilingaiah and his counterpart of traffic wing Praveen Kumar and sub-inspectors for coming forward to conduct the camp.

In-charge ACP of Mancherial G Narender, Inspector Muttilingaiah, Sub-Inspector Praveen Kumar, Maruti and Rajamouli Goud, Indian Red Cross Society’s Mancherial unit chairman K Bhaskar Reddy, vice-chairman Ch Mahender, treasurer Padala Ravinder and IRCS Blood Bank representatives V Madhusudhan Reddy and in-charge of Old Age Home K Satyapal Redy were present.

