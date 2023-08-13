Polish govt plans referendum over allowing ‘thousands of illegal immigrants’

Poland is hosting more than a million Ukrainian refugees, who are primarily white and Christian

By AP Published Date - 06:58 PM, Sun - 13 August 23

Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki talks to journalists as he arrives for the third EU-CELAC summit in Brussels, Belgium, Tuesday, July 18, 2023.(AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert, File)

Warsaw: Poland’s ruling party wants to ask voters in a referendum whether they support accepting “thousands of illegal immigrants from the Middle East and Africa” as part of a European union relocation plan, the Prime Minister said on Sunday, as his conservative party seeks to hold onto power in an October parliamentary election.

Mateusz Morawiecki announced the referendum question in a new video published on social media. It indicated that his party, Law and Justice, is seeking to use migration in its election campaign, a tactic that helped it take power in 2015.

Poland is hosting more than a million Ukrainian refugees, who are primarily white and Christian, but officials have long made clear that they consider Muslims and others from different cultures to be a threat to the nation’s cultural identity and security.

EU Interior Ministers in June endorsed a plan to share responsibility for migrants entering Europe without authorisation, the root of one of the bloc’s longest-running political crises. The Polish government wants to hold the referendum alongside the parliamentary election, scheduled for October 15.

Morawiecki said the question would say: “Do you support the admission of thousands of illegal immigrants from the Middle East and Africa under the forced relocation mechanism imposed by the European bureaucracy?”

The video announcing the question includes scenes of burning cars and other street violence in Western Europe. A Black man licks a huge knife in apparent anticipation of committing a crime. Party leader Jaroslaw Kaczynski then says: “Do you want this to happen in Poland as well? Do you want to cease being masters of your own country?”

Leaders have announced two other questions in recent days. One will ask voters for their views on privatising state-owned enterprises and the other will ask if they support raising the retirement age, which Law and Justice lowered to 60 for women and 65 for men.

The questions are set up to depict the opposition party, Civic Platform, as a threat to the interests of Poles.

Also Read Poland to hold parliamentary election on Oct 15