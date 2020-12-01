Political leaders recall MLA Narasimhaiah’s services

Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Gutha Sukhender Reddy, KTR, State Ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and several other leaders from TRS, Congress, TDP and the Left parties paid their respects to Narasimhaiah

By | Published: 8:27 pm

Hyderabad: The sudden demise of Nagarjuna Sagar MLA Nomula Narasimhaiah on Tuesday left political leaders from different political parties in a state of shock. They recalled their long association with the 64-year-old senior politician who was elected thrice to the Assembly of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh and later Telangana spanning over two decades.

Telangana State Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy, IT Minister KT Rama Rao, State Cabinet Ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and several other leaders from TRS, Congress, TDP and the Left parties paid their respects to Narasimhaiah. Many of them visited his residence in Kothapet, Hyderabad, and consoled the bereaved family.

TRS working president and Minister KT Rama Rao who paid tributes to the Nagarjuna Sagar MLA at the latter’s residence, said the sudden demise of Narasimhaiah was a severe loss to TRS party and people of Telangana. He recalled that the legislator had spent most of his political life fighting on issues pertaining to people. He expressed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

Himachal Pradesh Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy, State Ministers T Harish Rao, G Jagadish Reddy, S Niranjan Reddy, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Satyavathi Rathod, V Srinivas Goud, TRS secretary general and Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao, TRS Lok Sabha floor leader Nama Nageshwara Rao, MLC K Kavitha, TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Congress Legislative Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, and several other leaders extended their heartfelt condolences.

Hundreds pay tributes

Several leaders paid tributes to Nagarjuna Sagar MLA Nomula Narsimhaiah at his residence in Haliya in the district.

The body of Narsimhaiah was brought to Haliya from Hyderabad for people to get a last glimpse of the leader. Huge number of people arrived at his residence to pay tributes.

Telangana State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy, Zilla Parishad Chairman Banda Narender Reddy ZP Vice Chairman Iruganti Peddulu and Rythu Bandhu Samithi district president Ramchandra Naik were among those who paid tributes to the leader.

They recollected the services of Narsimhaiah to the TRS as well as to the people of the district.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .