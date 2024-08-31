Political representation for weavers in legislative bodies sought

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 August 2024, 07:42 PM

Telangana Region Padmashali Association state president Kammarthapu Murali addresses members of the association's chapter in Mancherial on Saturday

Mancherial: Telangana Region Padmashali Association state president Kammarthapu Murali called members of the weaving community for achieving a due share in legislative bodies. He was addressing the weavers at a meeting of the association’s Mancherial chapter held here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Murali underlined the need to have representation for the community in legislative bodies to protect the existence of the weavers and to achieve their rights. He opined that the members of the community must have their share in the legislative bodies by winning in 2028 Assembly polls.

All India Padmashali Sangham general secretary Gaddam Jagannatham said that the association floated by freedom fighter Konda Laxman Bapuji had been striving hard to render services to the weavers since inception in 1962. He wanted political parties to earmark tickets to leaders of the community based on their population.

Leaders of the association Bomma Raghuram, Jella Narender and others were present.