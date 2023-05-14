Poll alliance between BJP and Jana Sena Party intact, says MP GVL Narasimha Rao

BJP high command will take a call on JSP president Pawan Kalyan's new proposal of BJP-JSP-Telugu Desam Party alliance in Andhra Pradesh, said GVL Narasimha Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:20 PM, Sun - 14 May 23

Visakhapatnam: BJP Rajya Sabha member GVL Narasimha Rao on Sunday said that the poll alliance between the BJP and Jana Sena Party in the state exists and would continue till the general elections.

Talking to reporters here, he said that the BJP high command would take a call on the new proposal of JSP president and film star Pawan Kalyan that a BJP-JSP-Telugu Desam Party alliance should fight the elections to ensure that the opposition vote is not split in Andhra Pradesh.

On the results of the Karanataka Assembly polls which were swept by the Congress, dethroning the BJP, Narasimha Rao said the party is pinning hopes on Telangana Assembly elections which are due in four months.

