Andhra Pradesh govt attaches Chandrababu’s guest house

The property was attached in accordance with the criminal law amendment Act, 1944, as it was noticed that Chandrababu while serving as Chief Minister, misused his position and resorted to quid pro quo

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:25 PM, Sun - 14 May 23

File Photo

Tadepalli: The Andhra Pradesh government on Sunday gave a rude jolt to the former Chief Minister and the president of Telugu Desam Party N Chandrababu Naidu, when it attached his guest house on the banks of the Krishna river.

The property was attached in accordance with the criminal law amendment Act, 1944, as it was noticed that Chandrababu while serving as Chief Minister, misused his position and resorted to quid pro quo. The government also informed the local judge of the action taken.

It is alleged that the TDP president and the then Municipal Administration minister P Narayana had resorted to irregularities in the alignment of CRDA master plan, and inner ring road and in return took into possession the guest house of Lingamaneni. The probe into the allegations established that they had flouted all laws, guidelines of Central Vigilance Commission and general fiscal norms in the matter.

Apart from the guest house, the CID also attached the properties of Narayana’s relatives to a textent of 75,880 sft., and their money in bank accounts.

It was also alleged that Chandrababu had secured assets with Lingamaneni Ramesh as his benami and favoured the latter by changing the alignment of the inner ring road to benefit him, besides changing the master plan to improve the value of his assets at the cost of the farmers.

The Heritage company owned by Chandrababu also purchased lands from Linganameni and the TDP leaders bought lands under benami transactions in the capital region, it is said.