| Polytechnic Student From Adilabad Dies By Suicide In Agriculture College Of Nizamabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 31 August 2024, 02:07 PM

Representational Image

Nizamabad: A 17-year-old student belonging to Adilabad district died allegedly by committing suicide in at hostel at Prof Jayashankar Agriculture Polytechnic College at Akbarnagar in Rudrur mandal on Saturday.

Rudrur police said that Lingawada Rakshita from Hasnapur village in Utnoor mandal of Adilabad district studying a polytechnic course I year ended life by hanging to the ceiling of a bathroom in her college hostel . She joined the hostel five days back.

Police said that the reason for her drastic step was yet to be ascertained. They gathered details of the incident by reaching the spot of the suicide.