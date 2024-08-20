Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy eyeing CM’s post, says BJP

Though government contracts should not be allotted to a firm belonging to a cabinet minister, the state government had violated the norms by allotting the contract to Srinivas Reddy, said BJPLP leader A Maheshwar Reddy.

BJPLP leader A Maheshwar Reddy

Hyderabad: BJP Legislative Party leader A Maheshwar Reddy alleged that the State government had handed over the contract of works under the Kodangal Development Authority to Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy’s firm against norms.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, the BJPLP leader said though government contracts should not be allotted to a firm belonging to a cabinet minister, the State government had done so violating the norms. “I have not heard of any minister’s firm being allotted government contracts. CM should tell the people of the State why Srinivas Reddy’s firm was allotted the contract,”he said.

Coming down heavily on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Maheshwar Reddy alleged that the Chief Minister had allotted the contract to Srinivas Reddy as he feared that he would dislodge him and become the Chief Minister.

” The contract was given to Srinivas Reddy’s firm as the CM feared that he had the support of several MLAs. It looks like Srinivas Reddy is eyeing the CM’s post,” he said.