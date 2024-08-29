Ponnam promises agencies on lines of HYDRAA in all districts of Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 August 2024, 07:09 PM

BC Welfare Minister Ponna Prabhakar is addressing officials in Husnabad of Siddipet district on Thursday.

Karimnagar: Transport and BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar said action would be taken against illegal constructions taken up in FTLs of tanks and on nalas across the State. Agencies on the lines of HYDRAA would be set up in all districts, he said during an interaction with media persons after participating in the National Sports Day celebrations at the Regional Sports School here on Thursday.

Instructing the officials to enhance the strength in the sports school, the minister said that the government was ready to provide all facilities in the school. Besides filling all vacant posts, coaches would also be recruited, he assured, also promising Rs 25 lakh to the sports school on behalf of the government.

Collector Pamela Satpathy, Additional Collector Praful Desai, municipal commissioner Chahat Bajpai and others participated in the programme.