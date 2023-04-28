Pooja Bhatt voices support to wrestlers’ protest; condemns PT Usha’s remarks

The actor-filmmaker slammed PT Usha for not supporting wrestlers like Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and others who are currently protesting at Jantar Mantar in Delhi over alleged sexual misconduct by the wrestling body head.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:26 PM, Fri - 28 April 23

Hyderabad: Pooja Bhatt has voiced her support for the ongoing protest by wrestlers over alleged sexual misconduct by BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The actor-filmmaker has also condemned recent remarks made by PT Usha, the chief of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), who criticised the wrestlers for not waiting for the report by a committee.

Bhatt on Friday took to Twitter to thank Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Jayant Singh for raising his voice in support of the wrestlers, after he wrote on the micro-blogging site that PT Usha’s recent comments are in ‘poor taste’.

The tweet by Jayant Singh read, “Our top wrestlers were on the streets in January and should have been heard, when they first spoke about abuse. PT Usha’s comments (are) in poor taste! I stand with my champions.” To which Bhatt responded, “Thank you @jayantrld for your stand, for raising your voice and for being by their side when most have deserted them. It is heartbreaking to see our top athletes left with no choice but to take to the streets and to then be reprimanded/issue gaslit by legends like PT Usha (sic).”

Thank you @jayantrld for your stand,for raising your voice & for being by their side when most have deserted them. It is heartbreaking to see our top athletes left with no choice but to take to the streets & to then be reprimanded/issue gaslit by legends like #PTUsha 🙏 https://t.co/LZBI2OPLm0 — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) April 28, 2023

“Our feeling is that for sexual harassment complaints, IOA has a committee and athletes’ commission. Instead of going to the street (again), they should have come to us, but they have not at all come to IOA,” Usha had reportedly stated after the sports body’s executive committee meeting. She added, “This kind of agitation is not good for the country’s image and amounts to indiscipline. This negative publicity is not good for the country. We want to be with any athlete who has represented India, but under the rules, regulations and law of the land.”

Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Ravi Dahiya and Deepak Punia among other wrestlers are protesting in Delhi. The wrestlers had initially started a protest in January over the allegations of sexual harassment. However, they withdrew their protest after receiving assurances from the sports ministry. The wrestlers have now approached the Supreme Court for an urgent hearing, and their case is scheduled to be heard today.